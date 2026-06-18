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Austria earn World Cup win against debutants Jordan

June 18, 2026
1 minute read
Marko Arnautovic (left), celebrate with Carney Chukwuemeka and Paul Wanner after scoring a penalty
Marko Arnautovic (left), celebrate with Carney Chukwuemeka and Paul Wanner after scoring a penalty

Austria were given a scare by World Cup debutants Jordan on Tuesday before securing a 3-1 win rounded off by a penalty in added time from veteran forward Marko Arnautovic.

The Austrians went ahead at Levi’s Stadium near San Francisco when Romano Schmid produced a brilliant opening goal, smashing in a shot from distance.

Jordan never stopped chasing the game and Ali Olwan’s glancing header nearly put them level before he scored the first World Cup goal in his country’s history, and it was worth the wait.

He cut in and directed a superb right-footed shot past Alexander Schlager and off the post.

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But Austria regained the lead in the 76th minute thanks to an own goal from Yazan al-Arab before 37-year-old former West Ham man Arnautovic added a stoppage-time penalty to make the game safe.-AFP

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June 18, 2026
1 minute read
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