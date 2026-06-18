Mbappé double fires France pass Senegal

Kylian Mbappe became France’s all-time leading goal scorer with a superb double as Les Bleus beat Senegal in their World Cup opener in New Jersey.

Mbappe broke Senegal’s resistance in the second half with a low strike before rifling home a sensational long-range effort deep into stoppage time.

The Real Madrid forward’s second strike lifted him on to 58 goals for Les Bleus, one clear of former record holder Olivier Giroud.

Bradley Barcola had earlier put France 2-0 up before Ibrahim Mbaye pulled one back, but Mbappe’s second of the game ended Senegal’s hopes of a comeback.

It had been an underwhelming display by France prior to Mbappe’s opener as Senegal created the better opportunities and were perhaps unfortunate not to break the deadlock in an impressive first-half display.

Nicolas Jackson went closest for the Lions of Teranga when he rifled a low shot against the base of the post, which rebounded off goalkeeper Mike Maignan’s foot and trickled narrowly wide of the upright.

Ismaila Sarr should have given Senegal the lead on the stroke of half-time but failed to steer his close-range effort on target after connecting with Sadio Mane’s cross.

France, though, emerged for the second half with renewed purpose and were controversially denied a penalty when Mane appeared to catch Mbappe inside the box.

Referee Alireza Faghani initially awarded a corner for France, but the majority of fans inside the stadium were expecting the official to award a spot-kick after he was sent to his monitor by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Faghani, however, decided that Mbappe had initiated the contact with former Liverpool forward Mane.

It ultimately mattered little, though, as France, and Mbappe, responded in style to secure all three points.-BBC

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