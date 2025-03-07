 Cowbell, GES hold Independence Day debate

GOMOA Senior High Technical clinched vic­tory in the 28th edition of the Cowbell-GES Indepen­dence Day Debate final, defeat­ing Serwaa Kesse Girls’ Senior High School in a keenly-contest­ed debate held in Accra as part of Ghana 68th Independence Day Anniversary.

The winning team scored 226.34 total scores with grit and determination, with the con­tenders finishing close behind with 213 points in total.

The debate journey start­ed with over 800 senior high schools competing in February 2025 at the regional levels, and finale in March with the finalist fielding an all-female squad.

Debating for the motion: “68 years after independence, Ghana has fulfilled the dreams of the founding fathers.”

Gomoa Senior High Tech­nical, representing the Southern Sector not only received Cowbell debate trophy, bragging rights, golden medals, certificates but also hampers from Promasidor Ghana (PGH).

Serwaa Kesse Girls’ Senior High School, representative for the Northern sector took home medals and hampers from PGH.

Congratulating all the participants for an excellent performance, the Commercial Director of PGH, Abiodun Ayo­deji, stated that “All participating schools from the regional level to the finale deserve commenda­ tion for engaging in intellectual discourse on national and global issues, public speaking and criti­cal thinking.”

“As a brand intentional about competitive academic excellence, we are ready to support the Ghana Education Service and the student body in making the debate project grow stronger and stronger,” he added.

He said Promasidor, through its flagship brand, Cowbell, con­tinues to provide nutritious milk products to Ghanaians, treating our young ones to quality food. “Our efforts at providing nutri­tious milk further exhibits our commitment to the wellbeing of all Ghanaians, especially children.”

BY TIMES REPORTER