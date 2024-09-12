Critical Ideas secures broker-dealer licence from SEC

Critical Ideas Limited (CIL) has been granted a broker-dealer licence by Ghana’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Trading as Chipper Cash, a cross-border payments application, CIL serves over five million users across Africa and its diaspora.

This new license would allow the fintech company to operate in the country’s financial markets, significantly expanding its range of services.

A statement issued by the com­pany in Accra yesterday said, the license gives Chipper Cash the legal authority to engage in the brokerage of securities, serving both individu­al and institutional clients.

“By facilitating trades, the com­pany is poised to generate substan­tial revenue through commissions and fees,” the statement said.

The llicense according to the statement also provided Chipper Cash with direct market access, allowing for faster trade execution and more competitive pricing, positioning it ahead of competitors without such privileges.

By offering wealth management services, long-term financial plan­ning, and estate planning advice, the fintech firm, the statement said could further diversify its revenue sources while having the flexibility to adopt various pricing models, such as tiered commissions or volume-based discounts, making its services accessible to a broader client base.

Commenting on the new development, Mr Dion Jon Taylor Samson, Chief Executive Officerof Chipper Cash in Ghana, said, “it is very important for every entity that enters a market to adhere to the rules and regulations set by the regulatory bodies.”

“While it can be time-consuming and sometimes frustrating, it ensures longevity in the business and protects both the company and its customers. We are excited to bring innovations in the financial market into the digital payment space,” he added.

With its broker-dealer license, Chipper Cash he said, was poised to transform the digital payments and investment landscape in Ghana, further integrating financial services across the continent.

For users of the Chipper Cash app, he added, the license enabled new features, including in-app securities trading. “This will allow customers to buy and sell stocks, bonds and other securities directly within the app, making it a one-stop-shop for managing investments. Additionally, the app will offer personalised investment advice using AI and data analytics, as well as access to Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), providing users with early opportunities to invest in companies going public,” he stressed.

He noted that, the app’s capabilities combined with the legitimacy conferred by the broker-dealer license, would significantly enhance trust and user engagement adding that, Chipper Cash also plans to introduce fractional investments, enabling users to invest in high-priced stocks or ETFs with smaller amounts of money, a feature likely to appeal to younger or novice investors.

Chipper Cash has already received two key authorisations from the Bank of Ghana, including a license for remittance services from the United States and an Enhanced Payment Service Provider License