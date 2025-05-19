Crystal Palace end trophy drought with FA Cup win

Crystal Palace secured their first major trophy after defeating Man­chester City 1-0 in the Emirates FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

The South London side made a dream start when Eberechi Eze calmly finished past Stefan Ortega in the 16th minute to give The Eagles an early lead.

However, Pep Guardiola’s side were awarded a penalty in the 36th minute. Omar Marmoush stepped up to take the spot-kick, which was brilliantly saved by Dean Henderson, who guessed the right way and sent Palace into the break with a 1-0 advantage.

Manchester City dominated possession throughout the second half but struggled to break down a resolute Crystal Palace defence.

As expected, Manchester City controlled possession in the open­ing five minutes, while Crystal Palace stayed compact and looked to threaten on the counter. Erling Haaland had the first opportunity to break the deadlock early, but Dean Henderson produced an excellent save to keep the scores level.

Jean-Philippe Mateta was picked out on the halfway line and showed great composure to release Daniel Muñoz down the right. His pinpoint cross found Eberechi Eze, who calmly slotted past Stefan Ortega to give The Eagles the lead in the final – his fifth goal in as many games.

Just four minutes later, Oliver Glasner’s side nearly doubled their lead. Another dangerous cross from Daniel Muñoz picked out the onrushing Ismaïla Sarr, but his effort was well saved by Stefan Ortega to keep City in the game.

A ball over the top found the on-rushing Haaland, leaving the striker one-on-one with the Palace goalkeeper. It appeared the keeper handled the ball outside the box, but after a VAR review, the decision was made that the shot stopper hadn’t denied a clear and obvious goal scoring opportunity, and thus no red card was issued in a controversial decision.

The Citizens continued to push for an equaliser and were awarded a penalty in the 36th minute after Tyrick Mitchell brought down Bernardo Silva inside the box. Omar Marmoush stepped up to take it, but Dean Henderson guessed correctly and made a strong save to deny the winger.

Pep Guardiola’s side had a bril­liant chance just before halftime when Jeremy Doku beat Muñoz in the box and unleashed a bend­ing shot destined for the top right corner. Still, Henderson produced another excellent save to keep Palace ahead going into the break.

Both sides came out after the break eager to score the next goal, knowing it could prove decisive.

The game grew increasingly tense heading into the final 15 minutes, with Crystal Palace just moments away from making his­tory. Manchester City continued to pile on the pressure in search of a crucial equaliser, but The Ea­gles held firm as the clock ticked.

Substitute Claudio Echeverri had a brilliant chance in the 82nd minute after a slick City move saw Kevin De Bruyne slide the winger through on goal, but the 19-year-old’s low effort was once again denied by the outstanding Dean Henderson.

Palace held on in the closing stages to secure their first-ever FA Cup triumph, finally bringing the trophy to South London at the third time of asking.

This season marked Manchester City’s first without a trophy since 2016–17 – Pep Guardiola’s debut campaign at the club, and the only one in his managerial career without silverware until now.

Manchester City will now turn their attention to the Premier League as they look to secure Champions League qualification, with a home clash against AFC Bournemouth tomorrow while Crystal Palace take on Wolves.

