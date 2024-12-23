Customers accused ECG, GWL of low quality service

Low quality of service has been the leading issue reported by customers of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), according to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC).

Between January and October this year, 1,477 out of the 1,891 complaints received by PURC centered on poor service delivery.

Customers lodged various complaints about ECG, including power outages, phase-offs, and low voltage.

On the other hand, issues with GWL included irregular water supply, discoloured water, burst pipes, leaks, and low water pressure.

ECG accounted for 1,096 complaints, while GWCL recorded 381 under the category of low service quality.

Speaking during a media stakeholder meeting on Tuesday, Mr. Jude Aduamoah- Addo the Eastern Regional Manager of PURC, emphasized the importance of providing high-quality services to ensure customers get value for their money.

He noted that although the PURC has resolved nearly all complaints received this year, utility providers must adopt effective strategies to improve their operations and satisfy customer needs.

Of the 1,891 complaints recorded this year, 1,870 have been resolved, with the remaining issues under active review. Other concerns reported by customers included overbilling, metering issues, disconnections, and property damage, he said.

Mr Aduamoah stressed the need for ECG and GWCL to adhere to their mandate of delivering reliable and quality services.

In terms of billing disputes, PURC resolved 337 cases, with 77 consumers benefiting from a total billing adjustment of GHC 333,374.26 in favour of both ECG and GWL customers. ECG also recovered a total revenue of GHC 56,893.18 through these interventions, he revealed.

Additionally, he stated that 74 customers under the government’s Self-Help Electrification Project (SHEP), who had never received bills, now have monthly billing systems in place.

He said PURC also facilitated critical interventions, such as restoring power to residents in Onakwase, Asamankese District, after a week-long outage.

Mr Jude reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to ensuring both utility providers and consumers are satisfied.

He encouraged customers to report grievances through the Commission’s digitized platforms for faster resolutions.

“This year, WhatsApp became the most popular channel for filing complaints, surpassing walk-ins, phone calls, field reports, and written submissions. We encourage more customers to use digital platforms to reach us, as the country is advancing technologically,” Mr Jude stated.

He also urged consumers to fulfil their financial obligations by paying utility bills promptly.

“Timely payment is crucial for utility providers to maintain and improve the quality of service,” he added.

He said PURC remains dedicated to resolving customer complaints and working with utility providers to enhance service delivery adding that both ECG and GWCL are urged to prioritize efficient operations to build trust and meet customer expectations.

