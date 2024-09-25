Dangote: I regret not buying Arsenal

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has admitted he has regrets he did not buy Premier League club, Arsenal.

Billionaire Dangote is a big fan of Arsenal and at a time had the chance to pay $2 Billion to own the London Gunners.

“I regret I did not buy Arsenal before, I would have bought it for $2 Billion,” he told Bloomberg in an interview.

“My money was needed to complete my project (the refinery) than by buying Arsenal.

“If I had bought the club, I would not have been able to finish my refinery.

“The best decision was to complete the refinery.

“All the same, I remain the biggest fan of the club and watch them whenever they play.

“I will remain a major supporter of the club.”

The Dangote group spent over $20 Billion to build the first-ever private refinery in Nigeria.-Scorenigeria