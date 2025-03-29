GFA confirms Black Queens training tour of Senegal

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed a nine-day training camp in Senegal for the Black Queens as they step up preparations for the upcoming TotalEnergies Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Scheduled for April 1-9, the tour will see the team engage in high-intensity training and play two international friendlies.

The first game will be played on April 5 while the second game takes place on April 8 against the Teranga Lioness of Senegal in Dakar.

Coach Kim Lars Björkegren is expected to announce his squad for the training tour.

The tour forms part of a crucial part of Ghana’s preparations for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. –Ghanafa.org