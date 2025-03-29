Danny List Foundation supports 2 junior chess players for Schools World Cup in Serbia

The final batch of Ghana’s junior chess team have arrived in Serbia, for the ongoing 2025 FIDE World School Chess Championships.

The tournament commenced on March 21 in Eastern Europe, but some players from Ghana faced travel challenges.

However, with support from the Danny List Foundation, a non-governmental organization dedicated to helping children and young adults to enhance their skills in sports, two players have joined the Team Ghana and participated in their first group matches.

The players, Glenn Johnson Botwe and Alba Karina Quartey, are pupils of Jane Montessori School in Tse-Addo, Accra.

They earned their spots in the World Championship after qualifying during the African trials held in Accra last year and are recognized FIDE ID holders in chess.

The Schools World Cup is a prestigious international tournament that gathers top junior chess talent from around the globe. This year’s event has attracted over 700 young players from 43 national federations, competing in various categories from U-7 to U-17, with separate events for girls.

Madam Angela List, the Chairperson of the Danny List Foundation, explained that the decision to sponsor Glenn, Alba, and their mother was driven by the foundation’s commitment to promoting underfunded sports like chess as a means of youth development.

Mr. Phil John Quartey, the father of the sponsored players and an Accra-based broadcast journalist, expressed gratitude to Madam List and the foundation for their prompt assistance.

He also thanked TT Brothers Ghana Limited and Experts Consult Limited for the support.

Team Ghana was led by President Philip Ameku.

