Govt commits to reclaim Black Stars lost glory -Berekum West MP

Government is committed to ensure that the national team, the Black Stars reclaims its lost glory in the international football community, Mr Dickson Kyere Duah, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Berekum West in the Bono Region has said.

“The presence of President John Mahama at the Black Stars training grounds at the Accra Sports stadium alone prior to our encounter with Chad and Madagascar contributed to our victory in those qualifiers,” he stated.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) sports at Jinijini, the constituency capital, Mr Dickson, also sports journalist and football administrator said, “in fact from their passion, commitment and level of play, you can see that the national team picked inspiration from the President”.

The MP said huge investments by the government into the Accra Sports Stadium in the past three months demonstrated the “passion President Mahama has in restoring the lost glory of the national team”.

“In fact, the Accra Sport Stadium has seen a massive facelift in the last three months and that shows our President’s readiness, commitment and passion to change the face of Ghana’s football in the international community,” Mr Duah stated.

He said sports and football, remained a strong national unifier, and therefore called on Ghanaians to support the government, as President Mahama led the national team to qualify for the 2026 World to be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Mr Duah commended the Black Stars for their brilliant performance so far in the World Cup qualifiers and inspired the players and the technical team to be guarded against complacency and build a formidable team that would enable them to qualify for the world cup. –GNA