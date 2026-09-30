TRAFFITECH-GH full implementation moved to November 1

The Ghana Police Service has postponed the full implementation of the automated traffic law enforcement programme, TRAFFITECH-GH, from October 1 to November 1, 2026.

According to the Service, the decision will allow for more public education and awareness about the programme before its full rollout.

In a press release issued on September 29, the Police Service said the education will cover how TRAFFITECH-GH operates, the traffic offences it will detect and the Electronic Notices of Violation (ENV) that will be issued to motorists who commit offences.

The Service said the programme forms part of efforts to address indiscipline on Ghana’s roads and improve compliance with road traffic laws and regulations.

It has therefore urged motorists, drivers and vehicle owners to use the additional time to familiarise themselves with the programme ahead of the November 1 rollout.

The Ghana Police Service also expressed appreciation to the media and other stakeholders for their support and said it remains committed to working with them to ensure the successful implementation of TRAFFITECH-GH and improved road safety.

By: Jacob Aggrey