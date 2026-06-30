Dismiss students involved in drug use on campuses – Education Minister directs GES

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has announced a zero-tolerance policy on drug use in schools, directing the Ghana Education Service (GES) to impose the strongest possible disciplinary sanctions, including dismissal, on students found possessing or using illicit drugs on school campuses.

He said the directive forms part of a wider national effort to protect students from the growing drug menace, warning that substance abuse was undermining learning, destroying young lives and posing a serious threat to the country’s future human resource base.

Mr Iddrisu gave the directive in Accra on Friday at the commemoration of the 2026 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, organised by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC).

He stressed that drug abuse had become a major concern for the education sector, noting that students under the influence of drugs are unable to concentrate in class, which results in poor academic performance and puts their future at risk.

He stated that “Drugs are not a shortcut to happiness and success. Drugs are not a symbol of confidence. Drugs are not a mark of maturity. Drug abuse is a trap that can destroy your future, your education, your health and even your freedom.”

The Minister further directed the Director-General of the GES to ensure that, with immediate effect, all schools introduce a daily anti-drug affirmation between the National Anthem and the National Pledge. Under the arrangement, one student will say, “Don’t start it,” while the rest respond, “Live without regret.”

He said the initiative was intended to serve as a constant reminder to students about the dangers of drug abuse.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, also called on parents and communities to play a stronger role in protecting children from drug abuse, saying the fight must extend beyond conferences into homes and everyday community life.

He urged parents to instil strong moral values in their children, pay attention to the company they keep, and guide them against behaviours that could endanger their future.

Sheikh Sharubutu said human life is sacred and urged all Ghanaians to support institutions working to eliminate drug abuse, while praying for those already struggling with addiction to find healing and restoration.

The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, noted that the illicit drug trade continues to exploit vulnerable people, destroy families and pose a threat to national security.

He reaffirmed government’s commitment to strengthening institutions tasked with combating drug-related crimes and commended NACOC and its partner agencies for their professionalism and dedication.

Mr Muntaka also acknowledged the Judiciary for establishing a dedicated narcotics court, as well as the Attorney-General for granting prosecutorial powers to NACOC to strengthen the prosecution of drug-related offences.

He urged parents, teachers, religious leaders, traditional authorities and communities to support the work of security agencies by promoting responsible behavior among young people, stressing that law enforcement alone cannot eliminate the drug menace.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

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