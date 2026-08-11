Firefighters contain 45,000 litres of diesel, prevent explosion

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) rescued a fuel tanker driver and his mate on Tuesday after their vehicle overturned at Adubili Yili in Tamale, averting what could have been a major disaster.

The tanker was carrying about 45,000 litres of diesel when it overturned.

Firefighters from the Northern Regional Headquarters Sub-Station responded promptly to the scene. They worked to free the two trapped occupants and safely handed them over to the National Ambulance Service for medical attention.

To prevent a fire outbreak, the crew also cooled the tanker and contained the spilled fuel at the accident site.

During the rescue operation, two buses collided. One of the buses crashed into a parked GNFS fire appliance, damaging its air system.

No additional casualties were reported in connection with the secondary crash.

The GNFS Northern Region has urged motorists to exercise caution around accident scenes and to give emergency responders the needed space to operate safely.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme