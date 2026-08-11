GNFS prevents major blaze on market road, Ho

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) contained a domestic fire at Market Road in Ho on Monday morning, preventing it from spreading to nearby businesses.

The incident occurred at on August 10, 2026, opposite De-Moofy Electrical Shop.

A crew from the Ho Municipal Command, led by STNO I Michael Segbedzi, responded promptly to a distress call and arrived to find a four-bedroom self-contained house engulfed in flames.

The firefighters immediately commenced firefighting operations and successfully brought the blaze under control.

Their intervention prevented the fire from extending to De-Moofy Electrical Shop and other adjoining properties.

The GNFS Volta Region said no casualties were recorded during the incident.

According to preliminary investigations, the suspected cause of the fire was an electrical fault.

The Service has advised residents to regularly check their electrical installations and switch off appliances when not in use to prevent similar occurrences.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme