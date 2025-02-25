Disregard reports of closure of main Apremdo Bridge -Contractor

Justmoh Construc­tion Limited has advised commuters using the Takoradi-Agona Nkwanta road in the Western Region to disregard assertions r egarding the closure of the main Apremdo Bridge.

The company clarified that there are no intentions to close the bridge, as construction is proceeding as planned to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow for the travelling public.

The Project Manager, Justmoh Construction, Johan Prinsloo, gave the assurance to journalists at the Apremdo project site on Friday, following media publica­tions that the bridge was closed.

“There is no intention of clo­sure of the Apremdo Bridge. We are working on the first concrete bridge as part of the project, which is almost finished. Then, we’ll put all the traffic on the bridge and dismantle the old steel bridge in order for us to build a new bridge at that same location, as the old steel bridge. So, we are not blocking the traffic. We are not going to cause any delays,” he explained.

He stated that at the Apremdo site, the old steel bridge would be replaced with two concrete bridges, one serving the traffic from Takoradi- Agona stretch, and another from Agona towards Takoradi.

Mr Prinsloo informed jour­nalists that there had been some traffic delays previously due to ongoing asphalt work from the Agona Nkwanta end to PTC.

He, however, stated that since last week, Justmoh Construction had cleared the way for traffic in both directions from PTC to Apremdo, resulting in the elimi­nation of congestion along that segment.

“As you can see, from the PTC roundabout all the way up to the first bridge at Apremdo, we have a dual carriageway, so there are two lanes coming in and coming up so we don’t have any traffic conges­tion problems at the moment,” he mentioned.

On complaints on dusty situation, the project manager assured the public and residents at the projects sites that contractor had been watering the road in accordance with road regulations, but explained that, unfavourable conditions like hot temperatures had been a challenge.

He said work was about 50 per cent complete and was on schedule.

“We assure the public there’s no more traffic from PTC to Apremdo Bridge.

The public should also under­stand and bear with us that we are building the road for the public, and construction is not always easy, but we are always trying our best to make sure that we don’t cause any unnecessary delays,” he elaborated.

The General Manager, Justmoh Construction, Stephen Ham­mond, said it was difficult for the contractor to create an easy by -pass especially at the Apremdo main bridge area, adding “that’s one worrying challenge.”

He stated that the challenge was to create a by-pass from the Second Infantry Brigade (2BN) end for traffic to redirect onto the main road at Apremdo to PTC interchange and Paa Grant.

“Unfortunately, there’s no easy bypass. But, we have now opened the road from PTC to the Apremdo Bridge and so far we have eased the congestion at that section of the project. We have not closed the bridge. We will by March complete the first con­crete bridge and load the traffic from the old steel bridge for traffic flow. Work is about 90 per cent completed,” Mr Hammond added.

He expressed concern that the impatience exhibited by drivers in the vicinity of the narrow Apremdo Bridge significantly contributed to congestion and inconvenience for commuters.

The General Manager also con­firmed that the asphalting work at Ankyernyi was progressing well, which would facilitate road access and alleviate congestion, stating, “We are on track, adhering to our schedule.”

FROM CELEMENT ADZEIBOYE, APREMDO J