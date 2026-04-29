Docutech launches advanced A3 printer to boost business efficiency

Docutech Ghana Limited has unveiled its latest A3 multifunction printer, the Lexmark CX950se, aimed at enhancing productivity and efficiency for large workgroups and enterprise environments.

The launch forms part of Lexmark’s expanded 9-Series portfolio, which introduces a new range of A3 printers designed to offer versatility, simplicity and sustainability for modern business operations.

The event, which took place on Wednesday, also included a customer engagement session, reaffirming Docutech’s commitment to providing innovative IT and printing solutions to businesses across the country.

Dubbed: ‘An Era of Innovation,’ the launch brought together clients and stakeholders to showcase new technologies and explore opportunities arising from the integration of Lexmark into Xerox Holdings Corporation.

A Xerox global representative, Mr Paul Hanmer, said the integration of the two companies would deliver significant benefits to customers by combining Xerox’s global leadership with Lexmark’s advanced technology platforms.

He noted that the development had expanded Docutech’s product portfolio, offering a wider range of solutions from A4 to A3 systems and from entry-level devices to production-level environments to meet the evolving needs of businesses.

Mr Hanmer also commended Docutech for its strong customer service, saying the company had consistently been recognised by Xerox for its outstanding performance in the region.

The General Manager of Docutech, Mr Joe Fuseini, said the company remained committed to delivering world-class support, backed by strong local presence and global expertise.

He said the strengthened partnership would enable Docutech to provide enhanced services and more advanced solutions to its growing customer base.

Participants at the event engaged with the Docutech team and witnessed live demonstrations, including mobile printing on the Lexmark CX950 and CX951 machines.

The event further underscored Docutech’s focus on delivering innovative and secure IT solutions to improve operational efficiency and support business growth.

FROM KEN AFEDZI, TEMA–BORTEYMAN

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