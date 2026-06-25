Dome Kwabenya MP hands over fertilisers to farmers in her constituency to boost food production

The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Elikplim Akurugu, has distributed fertilisers to farmers in the constituency as part of efforts to improve agricultural production and strengthen food security.

The items include NPK fertilisers, urea and liquid organic fertiliser, which are expected to support both crop and vegetable farmers across the area.

The donation was made on the 25th of June, 2026

She explained that the initiative is part of a government programme aimed at supporting farmers to increase yields and sustain food supply.

According to her, a total of 2,000 bags of 25kg NPK fertiliser, 300 bags of 50kg urea and 200 cartons of liquid organic fertiliser were made available for distribution to farmers in various communities within the constituency.

The MP cautioned beneficiaries not to sell the fertilisers, stressing that they should be used strictly for farming purposes.

She said the distribution forms part of last year’s support programme, which encouraged many farmers to request similar assistance again this year.

She added that monitoring systems will be put in place to ensure proper use of the inputs.

The Director of Agriculture at the Ga East Municipal Assembly, Madam Marianne Dompey, confirmed the exercise, saying farmers from areas such as Abokobi, Papao, Atomic, Westlands and Evergreen were among the beneficiaries.

She explained that each farmer received a combination of NPK fertiliser, urea and liquid organic fertiliser, and noted that extension officers would supervise the proper use of the inputs to improve productivity.

She further indicated that the farmers were organised into groups for smooth distribution, adding that the exercise would continue until all the fertilisers were exhausted.

Some of the beneficiary farmers expressed appreciation to the MP and government for the support.

They said the fertilisers would go a long way to help improve their farm yields and reduce production challenges.

The farmers pledged to make good use of the inputs and assured that they would apply them strictly for farming to help increase food production in the constituency.

By: Jacob Aggrey