THE Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Ms Elikplim Akurugu, has distributed fuel coupons worth GH¢100 and GH¢200 to commercial transport operators in 12 communities in her constituency to support them amid prevailing economic challenges.

The beneficiaries included trotro drivers and commercial motorbike operators, popularly known as okada riders.

The exercise formed part of the MP’s community engagement initiative, aimed at strengthening her relationship with constituents, understanding their concerns and identifying practical ways to support their livelihoods.

The communities covered included Haatso Station, Dome East, Abokobi, Agbogba, Haatso, Kwabenya, Dome West, Taifa North and Taifa South.

During the visits, Ms Akurugu interacted with the drivers and riders, listened to their concerns and acknowledged the important role they played in providing transport services and supporting economic activities in the constituency.

Speaking during the exercise, she said the initiative was a personal gesture to demonstrate her concern for the welfare of transport operators and her commitment to maintaining regular engagement with constituents.

“This is personal for me. I want to be close to my people. I want to hear them, understand their challenges and support them in whatever little way I can. When I see them smile, I feel fulfilled,” she noted.

Some beneficiaries expressed appreciation for the gesture, describing it as timely support that would help ease their daily operational expenses.

A trotro driver at the Haatso Station said the gesture was modest and encouraging, adding that public office holders needed to remain accessible and responsive to the concerns of ordinary citizens.

Ms Akurugu further indicated that she remained committed to engaging communities across the constituency and pursuing initiatives that would improve the welfare of residents.

The exercise forms part of her broader community outreach efforts, with particular attention to groups whose daily activities contribute significantly to the local economy.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA

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