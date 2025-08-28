Dominic Asamoah Danquah is new GITA president

The Ghana Industrial Trawlers Association (GITA) has ushered in a new era with the election of Mr Dominic Asamoah Danquah, as its new National President.

His decisive victory signals a fresh chapter for the Association, which is currently navigating several critical challenges.

A statement issued by GITA in Accra on Monday said Mr Danquah emerged victorious in a closely contested election held during GITA’s maiden Annual General Meeting (AGM) in nearly two decades.

The AGM, held in Pram­pram in the Greater Accra Region brought together over 40 corporate member companies and more than 100 individual members.

Mr Danquah secured 22 votes, defeating his main oppo­nent who garnered 11 votes.

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Ms Emelia Arthur, officially opened the AGM.

Mr Danquah who is also the Managing Director of A.S Dom­danq Limited and Akrafi Fisher­ies Limited, emphasised unity and strategic communication as key pillars of his leadership vision.

Addressing delegates before the election, he stated “Unity is our greatest strength. It is our trump card in presenting a united and formidable front for the survival of this industry.”

Mr Danquah expressed con­cern over widespread misconcep­tions surrounding the trawling industry.

“Our industry has been un­fairly targeted with misinforma­tion, which continues to tarnish our image and negatively affect our members. It’s time for us to correct these misconceptions and ensure Ghanaians truly under­stand the essential role we play,” he asserted.

He further pledged to hit the ground running with his newly elected executive team, aiming to address longstanding issues and restore credibility to the industry.

“We are ready to bring clarity, tackle long-standing injustices, and reshape the public narrative. United in our purpose, we are confident we can chart a more equitable future for all stakehold­ers,” he said.

Mr Danquah extended his appreciation to the outgoing executives, especially the imme­diate past president, Mr Stephen Adjokatcher, for their dedication and service.

He also acknowledged the founding fathers of GITA for laying a solid foundation:

“We are deeply grateful to the past leaders for their sacrifices and leadership. The baton has been handed to a new generation, young, vibrant, and full of ener­gy. We will not let them down. We will build on their legacy while drawing from their vast experience,” he said.

The other newly elected GITA executive team members are Mr Kojo Ampratwum – Vice President, Mr Danny Quaye – Secretary, Mr Jerome Selorm Deameji – Financial Secretary and Mr Ohene Nana Ampem Kessie – Treasurer.

