Don’t punish me for someone else’s action – Dr Bawumia

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2028 elections, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged delegates not to hold him responsible for the actions of members of his campaign team who may have offended others in the party.

Dr Bawumia explained that he had no personal issues with anyone and appealed to delegates to focus on the bigger goal of strengthening the party ahead of the primaries.

“I’m the one on the ballot, not anybody else. Maybe someone in my campaign team did something to hurt you, but I have no issue with you,” he told delegates.

He further added, “Don’t let anybody’s actions affect your vote. If you vote for me, I will help you.”

He encouraged members of the party to put aside grievances and work together to ensure victory for the NPP in the 2028 general elections.

By: Jacob Aggrey