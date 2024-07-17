Driver’s mate allegedly killed in Wa

A driver’s mate, suspected to be in his mid-20s, has allegedly been murdered in Duori, a suburb of Wa, in the Upper West Region.

The incident occurred between the late hours of last Sunday and the early hours of Monday.

The residents of the area woke up to the terrifying sight of the body of the driver’s mate with a slash in the throat, which they suspected to be part of the serial killings happen­ing in Wa.

Mr Ibrahim Zakarea, the Assem­bly Member of Duori Electoral Area, confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa on Monday.

He said the driver of a trailer (long vehicle) and his mate arrived at Wa in late hours of Sunday, with goods, suspected to be salt.

Mr Zakarea explained that the driver of the vehicle slept in the ve­hicle while the mate spread a mat on the pavement of a wall close to the vehicle and also slept there, then the unsuspected assailants committed the heinous crime.

“I am told that they asked him (the victim) to go into the house to sleep because of mosquitoes, but he could not go inside only for the driver to wake up this dawn to pray and see him (mate) in this state.

“We cannot sleep. We are living in fear. Looking at where they killed this man, we know that they can even enter your house, pull you out and kill you. This is just a house, and this is where he was killed,” he said.

Mr Zakarea urged members of the community to be involved in the fight against crime, rather than leaving it in the hands of only the security agencies.

“They should allow the commu­nity people to also work. Anyone who has anything to do to help us end this issue should be allowed to do it. No one knows Duori more than we those from here and living here.”

The Upper West Regional Police Command had since taken custody of the body for preservation and autopsy at the mortuary.

This incident brings to 16 the number of people killed in Wa with­in three years, with the latest ones recorded on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, when two private security guards of a school and the Wa East District Education Office, were killed one night.