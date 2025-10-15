DVLA suspends road compliance fines

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has suspended all fines issued by its Compliance Team on the country’s roads, effective Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Authority explained that the suspension follows feedback from the public and further consultations with stakeholders.

The Compliance Team’s enforcement exercise, which had been intensified in recent weeks, was aimed at ensuring that drivers and vehicles met all legal requirements before operating on the road.

However, the DVLA said it was pausing the activity to allow for more engagement and public education on the exercise before it is reintroduced.

While assuring the public of its commitment to promoting safety and compliance, the Authority emphasized that the suspension only affects the fines and charges being enforced by the Compliance Team.

It added that all legal requirements for drivers and vehicles to operate on Ghana’s roads remain in force.

