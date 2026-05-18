Leonora Agyarko encourages girls to embrace leadership and self confidence

Leonora Agyarko a Lawyer, a member of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), and patron for National Girls Speech and Debate Championship (NGSDC) has encouraged young girls to believe in their abilities, develop confidence and use their voices to create positive change in society.

Speaking at the National Girls’ Speech and Debate Championship, held on Saturday, May 16, 2026 at the Registered Nurses and Midwives Association auditorium in Accra, she described the programme as an important platform for empowering young women and helping them discover their potential.

Addressing participants at the event, Madam Agyarko welcomed both returning and new contestants and praised them for being part of what she called a meaningful initiative.

“This is the place to be in the city,” she told the participants as she encouraged them to support and congratulate one another.

She reflected on her journey as a young woman pursuing legal education in Ghana.

According to her, when she entered the University of Ghana Law School in 1972, there were only five women in a class of 35 students because it was the only law school in the country at the time.

Madam Agyarko explained that her experiences convinced her that her purpose in life went beyond building a successful legal career.

She noted that she dedicated herself to serving women, especially vulnerable and underserved groups, through organisations such as the International Federation of Women Lawyers.

According to her, she has spent more than 40 years supporting women and helping them preserve their dignity and self worth.

She added that she has also worked with children, particularly those living with autism and other special needs.

Madam Agyarko expressed excitement about supporting the National Girls’ Speech and Debate Championship, describing it as an opportunity to invest in the future of young women.

“I believe in the power and potential of women,” she stated.

She further accepted her role as a patron of the championship and pledged her support for the initiative.