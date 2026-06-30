The Head of the Department of Epidemiology and Disease Control at the University of Ghana, Professor Ernest Kenu, has called for the strengthening of disease surveillance systems to enable the country to detect and contain outbreaks before they escalate into public health emergencies.

He explained that infectious diseases often spread unnoticed through individuals, communities and cross-border movements, and stressed the need for Ghana to move from a reactive approach to a more proactive, evidence-based public health system.

Prof. Kenu made the call during his inaugural lecture on the theme, “Disease Smuggling: The Unseen Cargo in Global Health Security”, at the University of Ghana in Accra last Thursday.

Drawing on findings from studies conducted during Ghana’s COVID-19 response, he said a surveillance approach developed by his team increased case detection by more than 400 per cent, contributing significantly to the country’s management of the pandemic.

He disclosed that an analysis of Ghana’s first 17,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases showed that about 80 per cent of infected persons were asymptomatic, allowing the virus to spread silently within households, workplaces and communities.

Prof. Kenu further noted that compliance with preventive measures remained low despite public health directives.

He said about 60 per cent of face mask users wore them incorrectly, while only 12.3 per cent of people practised proper hand hygiene in public places.

He said collaboration between the University of Ghana, the Ghana Health Service and other partners led to the establishment of a COVID-19 Situation Room, which provided real-time surveillance data and geographical mapping of confirmed cases to support evidence-based decision-making at the highest level of government.

According to him, contact tracing efforts showed that strict adherence to public health protocols significantly reduced transmission, citing the University of Ghana where only seven positive cases were recorded among 96 identified contacts.

Prof. Kenu also revealed that surveillance at Ghana’s points of entry following the closure of borders during the pandemic showed minimal active infections among travellers. He said the findings informed the government’s decision to reopen land and sea borders in March 2022.

He added that COVID-19 preventive measures also disrupted cholera transmission, leading to the suspension of a planned clinical trial for cholera treatment due to the absence of cases.

Describing handwashing as one of the most cost-effective public health interventions, Prof. Kenu called for strengthened laboratory capacity, integrated digital surveillance systems, expanded public health emergency operations centres and the use of artificial intelligence to predict disease outbreaks.

He urged Ghanaians to support disease surveillance efforts by promptly reporting unusual health occurrences, warning that “the next disease is coming” and that the country’s preparedness would depend on collective vigilance and swift action.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, commended Prof. Kenu for his contributions to public health research.

She described the lecture as a clear demonstration of how academic work could influence national policy and strengthen health systems.

Prof. Amfo added that his work reflected the university’s commitment to impactful research capable of shaping public policy and improving health security in Ghana and beyond.

STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

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