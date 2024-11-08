EC presents final certified copies of voters register to political parties, independent candidates

The Electoral Commis­sion (EC) on Wednesday presented soft copies of the final certified voters register for the December 7 general election to all political parties and independent candidates contesting in the polls.

This is in accordance with sub-regulation four of the Consti­tutional Instrument (C.1) 91.

The register, which contains the valid voters register, the exceptions list, multiples list, the transferred voters list, absent voters list, man­ual verification list, proxy voters list as well as the special voters list, were presented to the parties on an external hard drive.

• Mrs Jean Mensa, EC Chair

A statement signed by the Dep­uty Chairman, Operations of the EC, Samuel Tettey, and copied to The Ghanaian Times said in the spirit of fairness and transparency, the Commission further provided sum­mary of the above list on regional basis to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) upon request.

“Although the Commission is not required by law to provide statistics of the various lists to parties, in the spirit of responsiveness, it granted the request by the NDC.

To enhance transparency and accountability, the EC took the time to generate the summaries requested on regional basis. The public should note that since 1992, the EC has always provided only soft copies of the certified voters register to the political parties without the break­down of statistics requested by the NDC”, the statement emphasised.

According to the EC, it had delivered on its promise as made on October 15 during the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meet­ing to release the certified voters register within the first week of November 2024.

“The Commission assures all stakeholders that the certified voters register is robust and credible. We urged the public to support the Commission to deliver free, fair, transparent and credible elections in December 2024,” the statement held.

BY TIMES REPORTER