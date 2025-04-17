ECG constructs new power lines for Greater Kumasi c’nities

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has commenced the construction of a new power distribution line to improve electricity supply in several communities within the Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency, located in Greater Kumasi.

According to ECG, the project—which is currently 40% complete—is scheduled for completion by the end of 2025. It is estimated to cost GH¢2,287,841.31.

Mr. George Amoah, ECG’s General Manager for the Ashanti West Region, revealed that the initiative involved the creation of a new 11kV feeder from the Kumasi Asekyem Primary Substation.

This feeder is expected to ease the load on the existing Kokoben and Ampabame feeders. Once completed, communities such as Ahenema Kokoben, Trede, Heman, Darko, Ampatia, Ampabame, Kotwi, Pakyi, Bebu, Brofoyedru, Bekwame, and surrounding areas would see significant improvements in power reliability.

The project scope includes the installation of 85 new high-tension poles, 11kV headgear, and the stringing of new conductors, among other materials.

Mr. Amoah emphasized that the project aligned with ECG’s mission “to provide quality, reliable, and safe electricity services to support the socio-economic growth and development of Ghana.”

He noted that rapid infrastructural development in the Ampabame enclave, spurred by ongoing road projects and real estate expansion, necessitated the upgrade to reduce pressure on existing lines and accommodate future demand.

Mr Amoah enumerated key benefits of the new feeder as reduction in system losses, improved reliability and stable power supply to enhance customer satisfaction, Better voltage levels, addressing issues of low voltage in affected areas and operational efficiency and flexibility, allowing ECG to supply power via four distinct distribution lines

The general manager described the initiative as a critical step towards delivering dependable and quality power to attract businesses and boosts economic activity in the region.

He also mentioned that similar projects were being undertaken across the Ashanti Region to further improve electricity distribution and reliability.

Mr. Amoah encouraged customers to refrain from illegal connections and to pay their bills promptly to support ECG’s efforts, and advised customers to take advantage of ECG’s cashless payment system by downloading the ECG PowerApp from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, or by dialing *226# to pay their bills before ECG officials visit their premises.

FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE, KUMASI