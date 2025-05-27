ECG installs 18 new 33 kv at Odorkor Primary Substation …to improve power supply

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has inaugu­rated 18 new 33 Kilovolt (kv) switchgears at the Odorkor Primary Substation, as part of ef­fort by the power utility company to enhance quality and reliability of electricity supply to customers.

An imitative of the Accra Sub-Transmission Division of the ECG), the installation of switch­gears, which was fully funded by the ECG, would among other things help address the issues of frequent power outages experi­enced by customers at Odorkor, Sakaman, South Odorkor, Kwash­ieman, Official Town, McCarthy Hill, Mallam, Awoshie, and parts of Dansoman, who relied on the Odorkor Primary Substation for power.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Accra on Friday, the General Manager of the ECG Sub-Transmission in Accra, Mr Francis K. Atsyatsya, said the installation of the new switchgears was necessitated by the urgent need to replace the old switchgears that had been in use for the past 14 years now.

According to him, the old switchgears that were replaced had not only become less efficient, thereby contributing to the fre­quent power outages experienced by customers, but also raised safety concerns at the substation.

“These new switchgears replace outdated equipment that has been in operation for approximately 14 years, which not only diminished efficiency but also raised safety concerns at the substation,” Mr Atsyatsya explained.

Furthermore, he noted that the installation of the new switchgears would enhance the safety of ECG staff who operated at the Odorkor Primary Substation.

Mr Atsyatsya again noted that several projects aimed at improv­ing service delivery and customer satisfaction were expected to be completed by ECG.

He, therefore, urged stakehold­ers and customers to collaborate with the company in order to enhance service delivery and cus­tomer satisfaction.

Moreover, the General Manger cautioned customers to be vigilant against scammers who portray themselves as staff of ECG to transact business with them and report such individuals and their fraudulent activities to the police or the nearest ECG office.

In addition, he encouraged customers to use the ECG Mobile App or short code *226# for all ECG-related payments.

Mr Atsyatsya also called on customers to promptly pay their bills to enable ECG initiative fur­ther projects aimed at enhancing service delivery.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON

TETTEY