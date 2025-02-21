Edmond Kombat to help lead Tema Oil Refinery revamp

Edmond B. Kombat, a seasoned energy strategist and finance professional, has been appointed by President John Dramani Mahama as Dep­uty Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), in a move geared towards revitalising the only state-owned refinery.

Mr Kombat, a lawyer and founding chairman of Edkom Group, brings extensive experi­ence in energy policy, financial markets, and corporate strategy.

He previously served as Special Assistant to the Man­aging Director of TOR, where he was instrumental in securing US$110 million in investments and implementing operational reforms that reportedly saved Ghana US$300 million. His appointment signals a renewed push for efficiency and financial stability at TOR, which has faced persistent operational and liquidity challenges.

Reacting to his appointment, Mr Kombat expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Maha­ma, stating, “I wish to express my most profound gratitude to the President for entrusting me with the position of Deputy Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refin­ery. I thank His Excellency for the confidence reposed in me. I am deeply humbled and honoured.”

TOR’s financial health has been under scrutiny in recent years, with the refinery operating well below its installed capacity of 45,000 barrels per day.

The refinery has struggled with outdated infrastructure, irregular crude supply, and a debt

burden that has hampered its ability to compete with imported refined petroleum products.

Mr Kombat has previously advocated structural reforms and investment in TOR, stating that the refinery must be repositioned as a “symbol of national pride” and a “beacon of operational excellence, financial sustainability, and a backbone of Ghana’s ener­gy sector in the downstream.”

He underscored the need for collaboration and innovation to achieve long-term sustainability at TOR.

“I am strongly committed to playing my part in helping to turn the vision of H.E John Ma­hama of a robust and self-reliant energy sector into reality. I am confident that with teamwork, innovation, collective vision and resilience, we can, together, reposition TOR,” he stated.

His tenure is expected to focus on improving crude pro­curement processes, optimising refinery operations, and securing new funding streams. Given his background as a co-founder of the Institute for Energy Security (IES), he is expected to push for policys reforms to enhance Ghana’s energy resilience.

