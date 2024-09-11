The Ghana Report to hold jobs, entrepreneurship fair in Accra

The Ghana Report has launched its maiden Jobs & Entrepreneurship Fair, in an effort to tackle Ghana’s rising unemployment rate.

The fair is set to run from Thursday, September 19 to Saturday, October 5, 2024, at the Independence Square and the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Speaking at the launch, held at the in Accra, the Group CEO of I-ZAR Group, Rashida Saani stressed the importance of fairness in Ghana’s fight against unemployment, particularly among the youth.

Citing recent data from the Ghana Statistical Service, she highlighted that Ghana’s unemployment rate stands at 14.7%, with the number of unemployed youth between 15 and 35 years old rising from 1.2 million to over 1.3 million.

“These figures represent not just numbers but real lives, aspirations, and the growth potential that we as a nation must harness,” she said.

The CEO stressed that a significant feature of the fair would be its focus on merit-based recruitment.

“We are committed to ensuring that all recruitment at the fair is free from ‘protocol recruitment’ practices. There is zero tolerance for the ‘protocol list’ at this fair,” she declared, noting that participants would be evaluated solely on their qualifications and the value they bring.

“This move aims to level the playing field for job seekers, eliminate biases, and ensure a transparent hiring process,” she said.

According to the CEO, this approach not only helps reduce unemployment but also ensures that employers find the most qualified talent to drive their businesses forward.

The CEO announced that novel business plans would be selected under a 3-tier funding scheme, providing financial backing for innovative ideas that have the potential to create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Afriyie, the Director of Corporate Affairs at the Youth Employment Agency, expressed delight over the partnership between his outfit and The Ghana Report, stressing that the fair would not only provide job seekers with opportunities but also offer employers a unique platform to engage with a wide range of candidates.

Participants can also expect to acquire practical skills through rapid skills acquisition training, covering areas such as CCTV installation, solar panel installation, fashion design, STEM, and more. Renowned business leaders will also deliver talk sessions on entrepreneurship, innovation, and the future of work.

The event will feature top celebrity daily music concerts and free food for attendees.

BY TIMES REPORTER