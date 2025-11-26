Education Minister outlines plan for free schooling for learners with special needs

Education Minister Haruna Iddrissu has announced that government is working to make education free for all learners with special needs, with funding expected to come from GETFund.

He shared the plan during a press briefing with the media.

According to him, an initial estimate shows that the policy will require between 65 million and 100 million cedis every year.

He noted that GETFund currently has a budget of 9 million cedis, and with proper adjustments, it should be possible for the fund to release about 100 million cedis every other year to support the policy.

Mr Iddrissu added that government is also committed to providing free tertiary education for all persons with disabilities.

He explained that the support will go beyond classroom learning and will include feeding and the provision of assistive learning devices for learners with special needs.

By: Jacob Aggrey