Education ministry calls urgent meeting to resolve GAUA strike

The Ministry of Education has invited the leadership of the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to an urgent meeting to find a resolution to the ongoing strike by university administrators.

In a press statement dated October 11, 2026, and signed by the Ministry’s Press Secretary, Hashmin Mohammed, the Ministry indicated that the meeting would take place on Monday, October 12, 2026.

According to the statement, the meeting is aimed at promoting constructive dialogue between the parties to reach an amicable resolution of the industrial dispute.

The Ministry stated that the government remained committed to addressing the concerns of organised labour through established negotiation processes and constructive engagement.

It urged all parties to approach the meeting in good faith and with a sense of responsibility, considering the impact of the strike on students, university communities and the country as a whole.

The Ministry further called on GAUA’s leadership to take advantage of the meeting to engage meaningfully with the relevant stakeholders to resolve the impasse as soon as possible.

It expressed hope that the discussions would produce a positive outcome and allow academic and administrative activities to return to normal at affected tertiary institutions.

By: Jacob Aggrey