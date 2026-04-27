Edudzi Tameklo recounts swift appointment as NPA CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, Edudzi Tameklo, has disclosed how he was appointed to the role, describing the process as sudden and unexpected.

He explained that on a Thursday evening, he received a call from the Secretary to the President, who requested that he forward his curriculum vitae for consideration.

Speaking in an interview with Channel One TV over the weekend, he indicated that the request suggested he was being considered for the position of CEO, prompting him to quickly retrieve and update his CV that same night to make it more presentable.

According to him, the process moved swiftly after that.

He noted that the following morning, he received another call inviting him in, where he was handed his appointment letter on January 17, 2025.

He added that he was among the first batch of chief executives appointed.

Mr Tameklo also addressed claims that his appointment was influenced by close ties to the First Lady, dismissing suggestions that the position had been reserved for him.

He maintained that there were no favourites in the process and described such claims as mere speculation.

He further explained that even within his political party, many people had expected him to be appointed as a Deputy Attorney General rather than head the National Petroleum Authority.

He stressed that his eventual appointment came as a surprise to many, including members of his own party.

By: Jacob Aggrey