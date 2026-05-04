Eight teachers convicted over 2025 BECE examination malpractice – Education Minister

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrissu has disclosed that eight teachers and invigilators involved in examination malpractice during the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have been convicted and sentenced.

According to the Minister, the individuals were found guilty of assisting candidates to cheat during the examination.

He said the convicted teachers would also be removed from the payroll of the Ghana Education Service.

Addressing candidates and invigilators during a visit to an examination centre, the Minister expressed concern over the increasing cases of examination malpractice in the country.

He revealed that last year’s malpractice cases affected about 178 candidates, leading to the withholding and cancellation of some examination papers.

“We are particularly concerned about the growing phenomenon of exam malpractices,” he stated.

The Minister advised candidates to avoid any form of cheating, stressing that honesty and integrity are important values that define responsible citizenship and patriotism.

According to him, students must uphold good character to become responsible citizens capable of contributing positively to Ghana’s future.

He warned invigilators and teachers to maintain high professional standards during the examinations.

“To our invigilators, we expect nothing short of the highest standard of integrity,” he said.

The Minister stressed that authorities are determined to protect the credibility of public examinations and would continue to punish persons who engage in malpractice.

“So we mean business,” he added.

He further wished the candidates success in their examinations before touring the examination rooms to inspect conditions at the centre.

By: Jacob Aggrey