Election took off smoothly in Ga west municipality

Election at Gakorpe in the West Municipality took off peacefully with each voter waiting for their turn to cast their ballot .

When the Ghanaians Times went round some of the polling stations it was observed that there was calm and the residents were casting their votes in a peaceful atmosphere.

Security officers had been deployed to ensure order at the polling stations.

The political parties had also deployed their agents to observe the exercise.

At the Redeem Church Ehukorpe B, the Presiding Officer, Sika Hayford, told the Ghanaian Times that the exercise was going on peacefully and smoothly.

He said the exercise started at 7.15 am due to the delay in the set up of the station and a little bit delay in the arrival of the voting materials.

Asked of the number of voters in the voters register, he said there 449 on the register.

As of 8.13 , he said 34 people had casted their votes.

He said the centre had enough materials for the exercise and everything was going on smoothly.

At the Redeem Church Ehukorpe A, the Presiding Officer, Justice Yeboah, told the Ghanaian Times, that the exercise which started at 7.15 am was going on smoothly.

He said the exercise started 7.15 am due to the late arrival of materials and set up of the station.

He said there were 449 voters in the register.

“As 8.20 am about 29 voters have casted their votes,” Mr Yeboah stated.

He said the station had enough materials for the exercise.

