Electorate will vote on records of projects undertaken by parties

The Vice Presi­dential Candidate of the National Democratic Con­gress (NDC) party, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has stated that the forthcoming presiden­tial election will contrast tangible accomplishments with pledges of transformation.

Speaking in the Ashanti Region, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang touted NDC’s developmental record, cit­ing electricity, hospitals, education, roads, airports, and sea ports.

The outcome of the elections, she said would hinge on the de­velopmental achievements of the NDC and its presidential candi­date, John Mahama, particularly in areas such as electricity, healthcare, education, infrastructure, airports, and seaports.

“This stands in stark contrast to the unrealistic aspirations present­ed by the NPP and its candidate, Dr Mahmudu Bawumia, who have little to show for their eight years in power,” she stated.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stressed that the time when voters chose candidates solely based on tribal affiliations or group identity has passed, with the electorate now prioritising development in their voting decisions.

The former Attorney General during the NDC administration, Mrs Betty Mould-Iddrisu, said something unprecedented in the political history of the Ashanti Region and Ghana was going to happen on December 7.

She said the NDC was poised to make substantial political gains in the Ashanti Region by winning more parliamentary seats and mas­sively increase the votes of its Pres­idential candidate which would lead to the coming into office of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the first female Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana.

On his part, Nana Akwasi Augustus Andrews, the Ashanti Regional chairman of the NDC, disclosed that Ashanti Region today was not the same as in times past as the citizens have become politically conscious.

He said the NDC in Ashanti had become the toast and favourite of the people, demanding for a change and good governance.

Nana Yaw Kyere III, chief of Nobewan in the Sekyere East Con­stituency, said the time for Ghana to have a first female veep was now and Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyeman would occupy the seat on January 7, 2025.

The 4-day tour of the Ashan­ti Region which is ongoing has taken the NDC running mate to Asawase, Afigya Sekyere South, Subin, Manhyia South, Nhyiae­so, Asante Akim South, Sekyere Afram Plains and Juaben, as well as an interaction with Professional Associations in Ashanti Region, including the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), GUTA, Teachers Forum, Market Women Associations, Senior Staff Associa­tion of Ghana Universities.

