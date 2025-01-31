Engage widely with citizens …Pres urges Constitutional Review C’ttee

President John Dramani Mahama has inaugurated an eight-member Constitutional Review Committee with a charge to them to engage widely with the citizenry in their work.

Swearing in the committee at the Presidency in Accra yesterday, President Mahama said the Ghanaian people must own the constitutional review process and its outcomes.

“This exercise is not about any polit­ical party. It is about Ghana. It is about ensuring that our constitution reflects the values, hopes and dreams of every Gha­naian regardless of their background or affiliation,” the President stated.

President John Mahama (inset) swearing in the committee members Professor Henry KwesiPrempeh (right)with other members at the event

“Your diverse perspectives will enrich this process and I urge you to engage widely with citizens from all walks of life in this process. This constitution must belong to all of us. It must inspire trust, it must unite us and it must provide the framework for a more just, inclusive and prosperous Ghana.”

Chaired by the Executive Director of governance think tank, Centre for Demo­cratic Governance, Professor Henry Kwesi Prempeh, the committee has the mandate to examine recommendations of past at­tempts to review the Constitution, identify necessary changes and create a clear road­map that would finally lead to meaningful constitutional amendments.

According to President Mahama, the latest process to review the Constitution must not become another chapter in the history of unfulfilled reform efforts.

“It must be a turning point. A moment where Ghana moved decisively from dis­cussion to action,” the President stated.

In his view, earlier attempts to review the 33-year old Constitution reflect a long-standing national desire to refine Ghana’s governance structures.

“Today, we must take the next bold step on that journey. The task before you is critical. You are not just reviewing [past] reports and proposing amendments. You are helping to shape the future of our dear nation,” he said.

Acknowledging the task ahead of the committee, President Mahama assured the members that their efforts would not be in vain.

“This will not be an exercise in futility. We are determined to see this process through and I have every confidence in your ability to deliver results that will serve both the present and future generations,” he said.

On the composition of the committee, President Mahama said members were not chosen out of political consideration but for their integrity, expertise and commit­ment to Ghana’s progress.

“We stand at the threshold of a new chapter in our democratic journey. Let us approach it with wisdom, urgency, and a shared commitment to building a Ghana that will continue to serve as a beacon of democracy and hope, not only in Africa but also in the world,” he stressed.

For his part, the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, said the members had the benefits of past mistakes in the attempt to review the Constitution and should deliver as Ghanaians expected of them.

Dr Ayine gave the assurance that his office would work closely with the com­mittee to produce a satisfactory result that would be accepted by the generality of the Ghanaian people.

The chairman of the committee, Prof. Prempeh, on behalf of the members, pledged that they would work diligently with sincerity and seriousness to produce a report having the welfare of the people at heart.

Other members of the committee are Sophia Adinyirah, a former Justice of the Supreme Court, Prof. Kwame Karikari, a former Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Mrs Charlotte Osei, a former chairperson of the Elector­al Commission, and Dr Godwin Djoko­to, a lecturer at the University of Ghana School of Law.

The rest are Ibrahim Tanko Amidu, a gover­nance expert, Dr Esi Ansah of the Ashesi University and Dr Rainer Akumperig­eya, secretary to the committee.

The committee has six months to present its report to the President.