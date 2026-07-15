England bids to end Messi’s World Cup dream

England are bidding to end Lionel Messi’s dream of winning back-to-back World Cups and reach their first final in six decades as they renew their old rivalry with holders Argentina today in a seismic semifinal showdown.

An England team which has been dragged to this stage by the brilliance of Jude Bellingham take on Messi’s Argentina under the roof of the spectacular arena in Atlanta, already the scene of a memorable victory by the defending champions at this tournament.

Jude Bellingham

It is the first competitive meeting of the sides since the 2002 World Cup and the fixture conjures so many memories, from Diego Maradona and the ‘Hand of God’ in 1986, to David Beckham’s red card after tangling with Diego Simeone in 1998, while also thrusting the lingering sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands back into the spotlight.

There is more than enough to focus on in purely footballing terms, with England one win from a first appearance in the World Cup final since they lifted the trophy in 1966.

Argentina, meanwhile, are looking to reach a third final in four World Cups, and in doing so remain on course to become the first nation to retain the trophy since Brazil in 1962.

Remarkably, the semifinal is also the first time Messi has ever played against England.

Neither team has enjoyed a smooth passage to this stage.

Argentina cruised through the group phase, but the knockout rounds have been frenetic for the team coached by Scaloni, the one-time West Ham United full-back.

Twice they were pegged back before beating Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time. Then they needed a late comeback to beat Egypt 3-2 in Atlanta, before requiring extra time to sink 10-man Switzerland 3-1 on Saturday.

That game ended Messi’s streak of scoring in nine consecutive World Cup outings, but extended the Albiceleste’s unbeaten run at the finals to 12 matches since losing to Saudi Arabia in 2022.

England began with a thrilling 4-2 win over Croatia but have struggled to hit the same heights since, even if their run in the knockout rounds has had an epic feel to it.

They needed a late comeback, and two Harry Kane goals, to beat DR Congo 2-1, then held on with 10 men to defeat Mexico 3-2 in the Estadio Azteca in a World Cup classic in which Bellingham notched a brace.

The Real Madrid star also scored twice, including an extra-time winner, as England fought back to beat Norway 2-1 in Miami at the weekend.

And so here they are, in a fourth semifinal in the last five major tournaments.

Argentina are an ageing side, and perhaps their exertions to reach this point will catch up with them the average age of their starting line-up against Switzerland was over 30, while England’s against Norway was 26.6.

England have a doubt over Declan Rice, who has been struggling with illness, as they prepare to face Messi at last, right at the end of his glorious career.

The last meeting of the teams was a 3-2 friendly win for England in November 2005, when Michael Owen scored twice.

Messi was 18 at the time and had made his international debut three months earlier, but he did not play in that game.-AFP

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