Essikado-Ketan MP launches FoodBank to support vulnerable residents

The Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan, Prof. Grace Ayensu-Danquah, has launched a FoodBank initiative to support vulnerable groups in the constituency.

In a facebook post she said the project is aimed at helping the elderly, children, and families who were struggling economically.

According to her, the FoodBank will focus on collecting and distributing non-perishable food items to residents who need assistance.

She explained that the goal is to improve food security and reduce hunger within the constituency.

She outlined key activities under the initiative, including the collection of dry food items, the distribution of food packages, and community outreach to identify beneficiaries.

The MP called on individuals, businesses, and organisations to support the initiative.

She said all forms of assistance and partnerships were welcome as the FoodBank prepares to reach more communities.

She added that additional details about the programme will be shared soon as preparations continue.

By: Jacob Aggrey