No President can succeed making 5,000 appointments – Paul Adom-Otchere

Journalist Paul Adom-Otchere has questioned how any Ghanaian president can succeed under a system that requires over 5,000 political appointments.

The renowned broadcaster made these observations in an interview on Joy Prime.

He said the 1992 Constitution gives too much power to the presidency, creating an overly centralized government.

Adom-Otchere called for reforms to end the “winner-takes-all” system, arguing that it weakens governance and makes political parties unwilling to accept election results.

He urged the Constitutional Review Committee to consider changes that promote local governance and help groom new political leaders across the country.

By: Jacob Aggrey