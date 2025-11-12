EV House Officially Launches in Ghana, Introduces 2 Groundbreaking Electric Vehicles

EV House LTD has officially inaugurated its operations in Ghana, marking a transformative milestone in the country’s journey toward sustainable mobility.

The exclusive launch introduced two exceptional electric vehicles — the Geely Riddara RD6 and the Geely Geome Panda Mini — designed to redefine the future of transportation in Ghana and across Africa.

The event drew industry leaders, government representatives, corporate executives, environmental advocates, and media personalities, all united by a shared commitment to sustainable progress.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr Hightower shared EV House’s vision, emphasising the company’s dedication to advancing Ghana’s transition toward cleaner, more sustainable transportation and the localisation of the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

“Our mission at EV House is to empower Ghanaians to drive the future — a future that’s cleaner, more efficient, and proudly made for Africa,” Mr Hightower said. “We are not just selling cars; we are building an ecosystem that connects Ghana to the global electric vehicle industry. Together, we can make Ghana a leader in sustainable transportation across the continent.”

Unveiled as the most functional electric vehicle in Ghana, the Geely Riddara RD6 sets a new benchmark for luxury, performance, and practicality. Engineered for versatility, the RD6 features a 15 kW plug-in mobile power system, transforming it into a mobile energy hub capable of powering tools, appliances, and equipment on the go. Its dual-motor 4×4 configuration delivers an impressive 424 km driving range on a full charge, combining strength, efficiency, and sophistication for both urban and off-road use. The RD6 is ideal for government fleets, logistics operators, and businesses seeking sustainable yet powerful mobility solutions.

Also introduced at the event, the Geely Geome Panda Mini was presented as the most accessible EV in Ghana. Compact, efficient, and affordable, the Panda Mini offers up to 200 km of range, making it ideal for small businesses, corporate, and municipal use. With seating for four, the ability to charge at a standard Ghana outlet, and low operating costs, it is designed for city driving, staff transport, and mobility services. Its high efficiency and ease of use make it a practical choice for organisations and individuals committed to reducing their carbon footprint while saving on fuel and maintenance.

Mr Hightower reaffirmed EV House’s dedication to environmental stewardship and technological advancement, positioning the company as a key driver in Ghana’s green industrial transformation.

