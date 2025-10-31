Fee-free tertiary education for PWDs: A bold step toward true inclusion

President John Dramani Mahama’s declaration that all Persons with Disability (PWDs) admitted into public tertiary institutions will have their fees fully paid by the State is a landmark policy in Ghana’s educational and social development journey.

Beginning next academic year, this initiative signals not only a progressive policy shift but also a moral awakening to the nation’s collective responsibility toward its vulnerable citizens.

As the President rightly emphasised during the launch of the Free Tertiary Education for Persons with Disability initiative in Accra, “This is not an act of charity. It is an act of justice and equality.”

His words reflect a profound truth that true development is measured not merely by economic growth, but by how a society uplifts its most marginalised members. By extending free tertiary education to PWDs, Ghana is affirming that disability does not mean inability.

The theme for the launch, “Disability not Inability: Advancing Inclusive Access to Higher Education under the Reset Agenda,” aptly captures the essence of this vision. It reinforces the idea that inclusion is not an afterthought but a deliberate national commitment. Education, the cornerstone of human development, must be accessible to all, irrespective of physical, sensory, or intellectual limitations.

According to the 2021 Population and Housing Census, more than two million Ghanaians live with various forms of disability. Behind these statistics are individuals with dreams, potential, and the capacity to contribute meaningfully to society.

Yet, many have been denied the opportunity for higher learning due to financial hardship and systemic barriers. The President’s intervention offers not only access but also dignity; a chance for the differently abled to transform their potential into tangible national progress.

The Ghanaian Times sides with President Mahama as he describes this policy as a “strategic investment in Ghana’s most valuable resource.” Every educated Ghanaian strengthens the nation’s human capital base, and when PWDs are empowered, society benefits collectively. Exclusion of such talent represents a national loss; inclusion multiplies progress.

Again, the decision to implement the policy through a modernised and digitised Student Loan Trust Fund is commendable, ensuring transparency and efficiency. Equally important is the President’s pledge to complement the initiative with seven supporting actions, including legislative reforms, health interventions, rehabilitation, and empowerment programmes. These measures recognise that inclusion extends beyond the classroom to every facet of social and economic life.

In our view, however, while the policy deserves applause, its success will depend on effective implementation, continuous monitoring, and societal support. Educational institutions must ensure disability-friendly infrastructure and accessible learning environments. The private sector and local authorities must also play their part in offering opportunities to graduates with disabilities.

The President of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations, Joseph Atsu Humdzi, captured the moment aptly when he described the initiative as “a gate-opener” for countless persons who, until now, could not afford tertiary education.

This bold initiative redefines national progress and reflects the best of Ghana’s conscience as a country determined to leave no citizen behind.

