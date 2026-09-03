Fernandez seals £125m Man City move

Manchester City have completed the signing of Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea for a joint-British transfer record £125m.

The Fernandez deal takes City’s spending to a Premier League record £458m for a single transfer window, surpassing Liverpool’s £415m from last summer.

However, City have also achieved around £300m from player sales this summer.

Fernandez joined Chelsea from Benfica in 2023 for a then-British record fee of £107m, with his latest switch matching the £125m that Liverpool paid for Alexander Isak also on transfer deadline day last summer.

The clubs negotiated over the past 24 hours and reached an agreement earlier on Tuesday.

Fernandez, who had been keen to join Real Madrid earlier this summer, was booed by Chelsea fans during their friendly against Real Sociedad and again when he came on as a substitute in their Premier League opener at Fulham.

The 25-year-old was not involved in Chelsea’s 4-3 Premier League win over Brighton on Sunday or their 2-0 Carabao Cup victory against Luton three days earlier, as reports in Argentina suggested he asked to be left out of the squad.

Chelsea set a deadline of 17:00 BST on 14 August for clubs to make offers of £120m or more for Fernandez, in an attempt to end uncertainty before the start of the 2026-27 season.

The Argentina international worked with City manager Enzo Maresca during the Italian’s reign at Chelsea.

Maresca is keen to work with him again after losing a host of midfielders this summer.

It is the second time in two months that City have broken their own transfer record, following the £116m arrival of Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest in July.

Fernandez becomes the fourth player to move to a Premier League club for a fee of at least £100m this summer – following Morgan Rogers (£117m) to Chelsea, Bradley Barcola to Liverpool (£123m) and City’s signing of Anderson.

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