File tax returns before end of April or face sanctions… GRA Acting Commissioner urges Coys

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has urged individuals and companies to file their income tax returns by the end of April or face sanctions for non-compliance.

The Acting Commissioner of the Domestic Tax Revenue Division, Dr Martin Kolbil Jambongya, said the deadline applies to taxpayers whose financial year ends on December 31.

He gave the reminder at a tax awareness campaign held in Accra on Friday on the theme: ‘Know your taxes, pay your taxes, let us build Ghana together.’

Dr Jambongya emphasised that timely tax compliance was critical to government’s ability to mobilise revenue for infrastructure and essential services.

“We use the month of April to create awareness because the last day of April is the deadline for filing income tax returns,” he stated.

He urged taxpayers to honour their obligations, stressing that failure to do so could affect national development.

Dr Jambongya also disclosed that taxpayer service centres had been set up nationwide to assist individuals and businesses to file their returns.

He encouraged the public to take advantage of these centres to ensure compliance.

He further indicated that the authority had earmarked the next three years for sustained tax education to deepen public understanding of tax responsibilities.

“We want all Ghanaians who earn income and are required to pay taxes to understand their obligations,” he added.

For his part, Mr Francis Timore Boi of the Chartered Institute of Taxation said improved tax compliance would translate into better infrastructure and public services.

He noted that compliance levels in Ghana remained low despite widespread income-generating activities, stressing that both direct and indirect taxes were vital for funding healthcare, roads and other services.

Mr Boi indicated that the institute was collaborating with the GRA to intensify public education, adding that even small contributions could collectively make a significant impact on national development.

He then urged citizens to regard tax payment as a civic duty, noting that government’s capacity to recruit essential workers, including nurses, depended largely on tax revenue.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL

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