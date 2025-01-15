Filth engulfs Bolgatanga Adabase JHS

Filth has engulfed the prem­ises of the Adabase Junior High School at Tindonmo­lgo, a suburb of the Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East Region, creating nuisance and impeding effective teaching and learning

An overflowing refuse con­tainer, located close to the school, spills into the school compound and combined with the deteriorat­ed school toilet to create an awful atmosphere and environment, the Ghanaian Times observed during a visit to the school last December.

Though, the Ghanaian Times could not speak with school authorities and the students as they were on holidays, some residents appealed to the Bolgatanga Mu­nicipal Assembly to relocate the refuse-collecting point from the school and pull down the toilet since it was not suitable to be used.

The Ghanaian Times also observed that some residents of the community defecated around the toilet and as well threw garbage around the old and rusty container, which emitted awful smell in the area.

A resident in the area, who spoke on the condition of ano­nymity, said the toilet built over 50 years ago had undergone rehabil­itation some years back and fitted with light, but the place had been vandalised.

The source said the toilet was “commercialed” but because the caretakers were not present all day and night, some unscrupulous peo­ple went to defecate around it and also throw refuse indiscriminately around the container, which spilled into the school compound

“It appeared the assembly is overwhelmed with refuse collec­tion. They were over-relying on District Assemblies’ Common Fund to carry out some of these activities, and once the common fund stops coming, they resign

themselves to fate,” he added.

“It was a long battle I had with the Municipal Assembly and the Zoomlion waste management company trying to get the place cleaned. At a point, I contracted people to clean the place, but they were overwhelmed with the heavy dumping of refuse, so they stopped,” he explained.

Abdul Moomin Razak, an offi­cer with the Environmental Health and Sanitation Unit of the Bol­gatanga Municipal Assembly, told the Ghanaian Times that, “Yes, the toilet and the refuse dump are very close to the school, and the wind blows the refuse to the school, emitting bad odour.”

“We also have attitudinal chal­lenge. The residents just throw the rubbish indiscriminately; they don’t pour it into the container,” he said.

“We acknowledge the prob­lem, we also have challenges, our refuse trucks have broken down, Zoomlion has promised to help us. For the interim, we shall detail our workers to go and tidy up the place, while we work out a long-term solution to the problem,” he added.

FROM ALHAJI SALIFU ABDUL-RAHAMAN,

BOLGATANGA