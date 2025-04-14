Young persons urged to adopt emerging technologies

Young people have been encouraged to take advantage of emerging technologies, particularly Artifi­cial Intelligence (AI), and adopt a mindset focused on growth, and discipline, to remain relevant in a fast-changing world.

The call was made at a break­fast meeting held in Accra Friday dubbed: ‘Breakfast with Roselyn,’ which brought together several young individuals to discuss strat­egies for personal development, self-leadership, and success in an increasingly competitive world.

Speaking at the event, a youth development coach and Manager of New Business and Investment at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Mr Yaw Mpare, urged the youth to be curious, read widely, and align themselves with knowledge-driv­en platforms that sharpen their abilities and improve their chances of success.

“It is important to be intention­al with every move you make. Do not entertain self-doubt because doubt kills more dreams than failure ever will.”

“Your growth depends on your mindset, your network, and how well you evaluate your inner cir­cle,” he stated.

He further advised the youth to step out of their comfort zones, adopt a growth mindset, and actively seek mentorship and role models who can guide them through life.

Mr Mpare also cautioned against indecent dressing, urging young people to present them­selves properly and take pride in personal grooming.

“Listen to educative podcasts, read good books, and be hungry for growth. Celebrate small wins and keep pushing,” he added.

Mr Mpare again stressed the importance of good health, reminding the participants that without it, one’s ambitions could be derailed.

He encouraged them to take responsibility for their well-be­ing and remain resilient as they pursue their goals.

Award-winning broadcast journalist, Ms Kokui Selormey, also addressed participants, calling on them to reject laziness and instead embrace a mindset of excellence.

She said it was time for the youth to challenge themselves and take deliberate actions that would shape their futures positively.

“Every dream is achievable. Giv­ing up should not be an option,” she said.

Convenor of Mentor Forest and a climate policy expert, Ms Roselyn F. Adjei, who hosted the event, as­sured participants of her commit­ment to support young people who are determined to grow.

She emphasised the importance of discipline and reiterated her willingness to offer guidance and opportunities to help shape the next generation of leaders

BY RAISSA SAMBOU