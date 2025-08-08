Finance Ministry urges public to submit inputs for 2026–2029 national budget

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) says it has begun the process of developing the 2026 to 2029 budget statement and economic policy to be presented to parliament on November 15th, 2025.

On the back of this, the ministry is calling on the general public to present requests for consideration in the 2026 to 2029 national budget.

The ministry said the call is in line with government responsiveness to the needs of the Ghanaian citizenry to deepen citizen participation in the budget process, as well as implement inclusive policies.

In a statement, the MoF expressed appreciation to business associations, recognized professional bodies, financial institutions, civil society organizations, faith-based organizations, and the general public for their invaluable contributions to the development of the national budget over the years.

The ministry urged the public to submit inputs electronically to bdu@mofep.gov.gh by close of Friday, 29th August 2025.

By: Jacob Aggrey