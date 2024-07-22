Fire guts Ahantaman SHS block

Fire has gutted part of the Ahantaman Senior High School (SHS) in the Sekon­di-Takoradi metropolis of the Western Region, last Thursday.

The fire burnt personal belong­ings of five students, including, trunks, two bunk beds, bed sheets, books, and two fan regulators, among others, at the Noble Block of Ahenkofi House of the school.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Western Regional Fire Command, Divisional Officer (DO) II Emmanuel Bonney, who confirmed the incident to the Gha­naian Times, said it occurred when students had gone for classes.

He said that the Ghana National Fire Service received a distress call at about 7:55am, and dispatched a fire tender to the scene.

DO II Bonney said the fire crew quenched the fire, and that the incident was still under investiga­tions.

Chairman of Ahantaman SHS Parents Association, Charles Mint­aba, appealed to parents, guardians, organisations, and philanthropists to assist students, who had lost their belongings.

The headmistress of the school, Ms Ernestina Kankam, gave the as­surance that steps were being taken to restore normalcy, and appealed to the public for support.

She said, “We need to clear the debris, renovate and refurbish the rooms with new beds and we will need public supports to ensure safety measures.

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, KETAN