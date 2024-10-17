Fire kills 147 people after fuel tanker crash in Nigeria

A fuel Tanker exploded over­night in northern Nigeria, killing at least 147 people who rushed to the scene of the accident to collect leaking petrol, officials say.

The fire engulfed the over­turned vehicle, which had been cordoned off by officers after it crashed, the police told the BBC.

About 100 other people injured in the explosion have been taken to hospital in the nearby town of Ringim in Jigawa state, many of them in critical condition.

Officers had warned people not to approach the tanker after the accident late on Tuesday night, but they were unable to contain the growing crowd, said police spokesman Lawal Shiisu Adam.

“We tried our best to stop people going to the vehicle to get petrol but despite cordoning [off] the area, we were overpowered and as people were scooping fuel, fire erupted,” he told the BBC.

The crash happened in the town of Majia in the northern state of Jigawa at around 23:30 local time (22:30 GMT), he said.

“The fuel tanker was coming from Kano and heading to Nguru in Yobe state when the driver lost control of the vehicle.”

The driver, who was not injured, has been taken into custody while the police conduct an investigation.

A distressing video has been shared on social media showing the moments after the fire erupted.

“Fire service and other emer­gency units rushed to the scene to help after the incident,” Mr Adam said.

Many of the victims have been burnt beyond recognition. The re­covered bodies have been covered by tree branches to shield them from onlookers.

Rescue workers have been find­ing more bodies – some a consid­erable distance from the scene of the accident. They had presumably been trying to get help before suc­cumbing to their injuries, a police spokesman told the BBC.

Most of those who died have been buried in a mass ceremony.

Fuel tanker explosions and accidents are common in Nigeria – often caused by the poor state of roads and badly maintained vehicles.

As the clear-up operation was under way in Jigawa, there was another fuel tanker accident in south-western Ogun state in the town of Ibafo.

It overturned on Wednesday morning on a main road in front of a commercial bank, spilling pet­rol before bursting into flames.

The fire ravaged the area dam­aging other lorries. No-one was injured in the incident, but it is es­timated to have caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.

In September, 59 people died in Nigeria’s Niger state after a fuel tanker collided with a lorry carry­ing passengers and cattle.

—BBC