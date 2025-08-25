First-year SHS students to report on October 18, 2025 – GES

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that first-year students in senior high schools will officially report to school on October 18, 2025, to begin the 2025/2026 academic year.

According to a circular from the Service, the date applies to both single-track and transitional schools.

GES explained that the full academic calendar has been shared with all regional and school heads to ensure a smooth and uniform reopening process across the country.

The letter, signed by the director of schools and instructions division, Prince C. Agyemang-Duah, urged regional directors to circulate the calendar to heads of institutions and provide the necessary monitoring and support to ensure effective teaching and learning.

Aside from the reopening date, the calendar outlines important term schedules, breaks, and examination periods, including the 2026 WASSCE, which will run from April 20 to June 20, 2026.

The academic calendar shows that schools will go on a Christmas break from December 20, 2025, to January 4, 2026, while Easter break will fall between April 8 and April 17, 2026. Second-year students are expected to go on vacation from March 14 to May 17, 2026, while third-year students will sit for the WASSCE during the April–June period. The academic year is scheduled to officially end in September 2026.

GES indicated that the proposed start date for the 2026/2027 academic year is September 11, 2026.

The Service called for strict adherence to the dates to promote consistency in the running of schools nationwide.

By: Jacob Aggrey