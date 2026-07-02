Flood Season: Becareful of what you eat and drink- Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe

The Director of the Public Health Division of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has urged Ghanaians to remain vigilant and observe good hygiene during the flooding and rainy season to prevent a cholera outbreak.

According to him, although flooding in some parts of the country has subsided, the risk of cholera remains because the conditions that promote the spread of the disease still exist.

“The risk of cholera still exists,” Dr. Asiedu-Bekoe said, explaining that cholera is closely linked to unsafe drinking water and poor sanitation.

Speaking on 3 FM on Thursday, he cautioned the public against becoming complacent a few days or weeks after the floods, stressing that people should continue to be careful about the food they eat and the water they drink.

“I want to urge Ghanaians to be careful what we eat and drink. Let’s not assume that because the flood came last week, we can lower our guard,” he said.

Dr. Asiedu-Bekoe noted that countries with access to safe drinking water and proper sanitation have largely eliminated cholera, adding that Ghana still has challenges in those areas.

He therefore advised the public to maintain high standards of personal hygiene, especially by washing their hands regularly with soap and clean water.

According to him, handwashing remains the most effective and affordable way to reduce the spread of cholera and other infectious diseases.

“The most cost-effective intervention is handwashing with soap and water,” he said.

According to him “That does not depend on whether there are floods or not. Make sure you wash your hands regularly with soap and water.”

He called on Ghanaians to maintain clean surroundings and practise proper sanitation to reduce the risk of disease outbreaks during the rainy season.

By: Jacob Aggrey